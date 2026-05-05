Oddo BHF maintains rating on Vicat following Q1 figures

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/05/2026 at 08:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

First-quarter 2026 revenue reached 922 million euros, up 8.5% on a like-for-like basis (+4.1% reported), beating both Oddo BHF's expectations and the consensus (895 million euros) by 3%.



'By business line, activity volumes appear particularly well-oriented for Aggregates (+12.3%) and Cement (+6.2%), while remaining stable for Concrete (+0.4%)', the analyst noted.



Oddo BHF also points out that Vicat still anticipates moderate growth in revenue and EBITDA on a like-for-like basis for 2026 (following +2.3% LFL / -1.3% reported in 2024).



'The consensus is looking for revenue growth of 4.1% LFL and EBITDA of 793 million euros'.



Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating with a price target of 97 euros.



The analyst believes that the situation in the Middle East could continue to weigh on the share price, despite a first quarter that came in better than expected.