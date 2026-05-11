OpenAI has announced the formation of OpenAI Deployment Company, a new entity designed to support corporations in deploying artificial intelligence systems. The structure will be majority-owned by OpenAI and backed by over $4bn in initial investment. The group also announced the acquisition of specialist firm Tomoro to immediately bolster its integration and advisory capabilities for large-scale organizations.

This initiative marks a new milestone in OpenAI's strategy as it seeks to strengthen its enterprise market presence following the consumer success of ChatGPT. Facing intensifying competition from rivals such as Anthropic and its Claude models, OpenAI aims to accelerate the signing of large-scale contracts with major corporations. The new entity's mission will notably include embedding specialized AI engineers directly within client companies to identify the most effective use cases for these technologies.



The acquisition of Tomoro will bring approximately 150 engineers and AI deployment specialists to the new structure. Founded in 2023 in partnership with OpenAI, the firm already works with groups such as Mattel, Red Bull, Tesco and Virgin Atlantic. The project is further supported by a multi-year partnership involving 19 financial and industrial firms, led by TPG, with Advent, Bain Capital and Brookfield among the primary founding partners.