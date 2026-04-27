Pierre-André de Chalendar to succeed Michel de Rosen as Chairman of Forvia

Alongside the announcement of a deal to divest its Interiors business, Forvia has indicated that its Board of Directors intends to appoint Pierre-André de Chalendar to succeed Michel de Rosen as Chairman of the Board.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/27/2026 at 02:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Forvia has announced the resignation of Michel de Rosen from his position as a director, effective at the close of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 4, coinciding with the end of his tenure as Chairman of the Board.



Under these circumstances, the Board has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting the appointment of Pierre-André de Chalendar, who has served as a non-voting observer (censeur) at Forvia since September 1, 2025, as an independent director for a four-year term.



Subject to this appointment, the Board has also decided to name Pierre-André de Chalendar as a member of the Governance, Nominations, and Sustainability Committee, and may, following the AGM, elect him as Chairman of the Board.



Pierre-André de Chalendar brings over 30 years of experience, having held various executive leadership roles, notably within Saint-Gobain, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2021 and Chairman of the Board from 2010 to 2024.