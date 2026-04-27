Pierre-André de Chalendar to succeed Michel de Rosen as Chairman of Forvia
Alongside the announcement of a deal to divest its Interiors business, Forvia has indicated that its Board of Directors intends to appoint Pierre-André de Chalendar to succeed Michel de Rosen as Chairman of the Board.
Forvia has announced the resignation of Michel de Rosen from his position as a director, effective at the close of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 4, coinciding with the end of his tenure as Chairman of the Board.
Under these circumstances, the Board has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting the appointment of Pierre-André de Chalendar, who has served as a non-voting observer (censeur) at Forvia since September 1, 2025, as an independent director for a four-year term.
Subject to this appointment, the Board has also decided to name Pierre-André de Chalendar as a member of the Governance, Nominations, and Sustainability Committee, and may, following the AGM, elect him as Chairman of the Board.
Pierre-André de Chalendar brings over 30 years of experience, having held various executive leadership roles, notably within Saint-Gobain, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2021 and Chairman of the Board from 2010 to 2024.
Michel de Rosen is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies. He holds the position of Chairman at Faurecia SE, Non-Executive Chairman at DBV Technologies SA, Chairman of Pharnext SA and Chairman of Eutelsat Broadband Services SAS. He is also on the board of Ursinus College and Idorsia Ltd.
In the past he was Non-Executive Chairman for Eutelsat Communications SA Chairman of Eutelsat SA and Chairman at Eutelsat, Inc. (United States) (both are subsidiaries of Eutelsat Communications SA), Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Inspection Générale des Finances, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pharmuka Laboratoires, Chief Executive Officer of Rhône-Poulenc Santé, Independent Non-Executive Director at ABB Ltd., Chief of Staff at Government of France, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Shire ViroPharma, Inc., Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Inc., Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer for SGD SAS, Principal at Solvay France SA and Chairman for European Satellite Operators Association.
He received an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Ecole Nationale d'Administration and an undergraduate degree and an MBA from École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (31.2%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.4%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (17.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.3%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (13.9%);
- other (3.7%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 246 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Germany (10.2%), Europe (30.2%), China (19.8%), Asia (6.4%), Americas (26%), Middle East and Africa (1.2%).
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