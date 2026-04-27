Thales has announced that it has been awarded a AUD 750 million investment from the Australian Government to develop its sovereign defense capability and deliver an additional 268 next-generation Bushmaster armored vehicles.
This investment will support the evolution of the troop carrier, already in service with the armed forces, into a more agile vehicle capable of effectively detecting and countering current threats in theaters of operation.
According to the French group, the planned upgrades include enhanced protection and mobility, advanced digital systems, and increased adaptability to meet the evolving needs of defense operations.
The investment will also ramp up Bushmaster production, supporting local employment while strengthening Australian sovereignty and the country's manufacturing capacity to effectively meet international demand.
These vehicles will be manufactured at Thales' industrial site in Bendigo, Victoria, in southeastern Australia, securing more than 290 jobs at the facility. Production of the next-generation Bushmaster is scheduled to commence in 2027.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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