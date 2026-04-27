Thales to supply new Bushmasters to Australia

Thales has announced that it has been awarded a AUD 750 million investment from the Australian Government to develop its sovereign defense capability and deliver an additional 268 next-generation Bushmaster armored vehicles.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/27/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This investment will support the evolution of the troop carrier, already in service with the armed forces, into a more agile vehicle capable of effectively detecting and countering current threats in theaters of operation.



According to the French group, the planned upgrades include enhanced protection and mobility, advanced digital systems, and increased adaptability to meet the evolving needs of defense operations.



The investment will also ramp up Bushmaster production, supporting local employment while strengthening Australian sovereignty and the country's manufacturing capacity to effectively meet international demand.



These vehicles will be manufactured at Thales' industrial site in Bendigo, Victoria, in southeastern Australia, securing more than 290 jobs at the facility. Production of the next-generation Bushmaster is scheduled to commence in 2027.