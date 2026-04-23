Following the post-Covid euphoria, Roche is entering a transition phase. Between patent erosion and the need to reignite innovation, the Swiss Pharma giant must prove that it can still create value beyond its past successes.

Long considered a benchmark in the healthcare sector, Roche has experienced a three-stage stockmarket trajectory in recent years. Driven by the exceptional momentum of the pandemic, the shares subsequently underwent a correction phase before starting a rebound in 2025 (+28%), propelling it to the second spot in European market capitalizations, behind ASML. The question now remains whether this recovery reflects a genuine return to growth or merely a resurgence of investor anticipation.

The Post-Pandemic Era and Patent Erosion

This questioning stems from the group's fundamentals. The Pharmaceuticals division, which generates over CHF 48bn in revenue, is facing biosimilar competition for its legacy products. Simultaneously, the Diagnostics business has stabilized following the Covid peak, which has slowed overall momentum.

This pressure is not unique to the Basel-based group. According to Berenberg, nearly $150bn in revenue across the sector could vanish between 2026 and 2029 due to patent expirations.

Despite this context, Roche maintains solid fundamentals. Operating margins remain among the highest in the industry, expected to be around 36% this year, proving that the model is still functional.

From Oncology to Obesity

Faced with these challenges, Roche has had to reboot its innovation pipeline. While the group is making multiple advances (lupus, acquisition of Saga Diagnostics...), its repositioning in metabolic diseases is being closely scrutinized.

Long focused on oncology, it is now attempting to close the gap in the obesity market. This shift is crucial to convincing investors who are currently fixated on GLP-1 treatments.

In this logic, Roche seeks to reposition itself in these high-potential segments while retaining its historical strengths, such as its integrated model combining pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.

A Yield Profile

In the equity markets, this transition is reflected in a cautious valuation. The stock trades at around 17x expected 2026 earnings, a level in line with the sector average but far from more dynamic US players like Eli Lilly. Conversely, groups like Sanofi trade at significantly lower multiples, around 11x earnings, reflecting market doubts regarding their ability to restart growth.

Roche thus positions itself as an intermediate play. With a dividend yield exceeding 3%, which the group traditionally increases every year, it nonetheless offers a safety net for patient shareholders.

The results published this morning illustrate this transition phase. With Q1 revenue of CHF 14.72bn, down 5% y-o-y, but up 6% at constant exchange rates, the group is sending a mixed signal. The quarter was marked by heavy pressure from the appreciation of the Swiss franc, but underlying trends in key pharmaceutical products and diagnostics are more negative than anticipated, analysts note.

Roche's next market update is scheduled for May 12, 2026, with its Diagnostics Investor Day.