TP shares catch a breath on refinancing move and Goldman support

Teleperformance announced on Monday the launch of a bond refinancing operation aimed at optimizing its debt structure, news that was greeted by a jump of over 7% in its share price this morning in Paris.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/18/2026 at 05:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The customer experience outsourcing specialist indicated this morning that it intends to issue new senior unsecured fixed-rate notes with 5-year and 8-year maturities.



The final terms of these new bonds are expected to be available shortly.



In order to strengthen its balance sheet structure, TP plans to implement a partial tender offer on its 500 million euro 0.25% notes due November 2027, as well as on its 700 million euro 5.25% notes due to mature in November 2028.



In a statement, the group explained that it intends to fund the repurchase of these bonds with the proceeds from the new issuance.



The period during which existing bonds may be tendered will begin on May 18 and end at 4:00 p.m. (Paris time) on May 26.



The final results of the offer will be announced via press release on May 27.



As for the new bonds, they are expected to be rated 'BBB' by S&P, in line with the group's rating and 'stable' outlook confirmed last March.



Reduced short interest and Goldman Sachs support



These announcements reassured shareholders by extending the group's maturities, as net debt still hovered around 4 billion euros at the end of 2025.



Around 10:50 a.m., the stock was up 7.5% at 74.9 euros, the market's strongest performer, returning to highs not seen since last August. Its market capitalization exceeds 4.48 billion euros. At this stage, the SBF 120 index is down 0.7%.



The positive market reaction also signifies that TP is optimistic about its ability to secure financing despite the difficult patch it is currently navigating with the AI boom. Some investors believe this trend could challenge the long-term viability of its business lines, which range from debt collection to interpreting and recruitment processes.



The stock is also benefiting from encouraging comments from Goldman Sachs, which raised its price target on the shares from 60 to 67 euros. While maintaining their neutral rating, analysts at the U.S. bank believe a recovery in activity could take shape during the second half of 2026.



While it remains the third most shorted stock on the SBF 120 according to data compiled by Zonebourse, short interest from market participants has clearly been on a downward trend recently.