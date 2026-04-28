US Congress seeks to regulate chatbot and AI usage

US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have introduced several bills aimed at tightening the regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on chatbots. This aims to address mounting safety concerns, especially regarding minors, while safeguarding the industry's innovative capacity. Proposed measures include a mandate for companies to offer family accounts, enabling parents to monitor interactions and restrict usage for children.

These initiatives come amid a surge in litigation involving AI players, most notably OpenAI, which faces lawsuits related to the potential impact of its tools on users. Another legislative proposal would require companies to explicitly flag when a user is identified as a minor. These measures are designed to bolster transparency and protect vulnerable audiences from emerging technologies.



In tandem, a broader bill introduced in the House of Representatives, seeks to support research, training and the development of AI standards. It also includes tax incentives to encourage investment in cybersecurity. However, certain sensitive issues, such as the use of AI in employment or housing decisions, remain unresolved due to persistent disagreements amongst legislators.