US Congress seeks to regulate chatbot and AI usage
US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have introduced several bills aimed at tightening the regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on chatbots. This aims to address mounting safety concerns, especially regarding minors, while safeguarding the industry's innovative capacity. Proposed measures include a mandate for companies to offer family accounts, enabling parents to monitor interactions and restrict usage for children.
These initiatives come amid a surge in litigation involving AI players, most notably OpenAI, which faces lawsuits related to the potential impact of its tools on users. Another legislative proposal would require companies to explicitly flag when a user is identified as a minor. These measures are designed to bolster transparency and protect vulnerable audiences from emerging technologies.
In tandem, a broader bill introduced in the House of Representatives, seeks to support research, training and the development of AI standards. It also includes tax incentives to encourage investment in cybersecurity. However, certain sensitive issues, such as the use of AI in employment or housing decisions, remain unresolved due to persistent disagreements amongst legislators.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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