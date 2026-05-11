Virbac continues decline despite positive recommendation

Virbac is trading in the red (-2.88% at 354 euros) and is heading for a third consecutive session of losses, despite a positive note from TP Icap Midcap. The broker maintained its buy rating and left its price target unchanged at 407 euros, representing a 12% upside potential.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/11/2026 at 09:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following discussions with management, analysts confirm that the group's 'historical outperformance is fully sustained and rests on clear and durable structural drivers'.



The 'Supercharges', where the group is concentrating its investments to accelerate growth, now account for between 40% and 50% of revenue and contribute more than two-thirds of growth, according to TP Icap Midcap. Specifically, 'these highly differentiated premium franchises display a growth and margin profile significantly superior to the rest of the portfolio', the analysts noted.



They also appreciate the animal health specialist's sustained momentum, fueled by strong R&D commitment in recent years, as well as targeted and disciplined acquisitions such as Thyronorm.



For the 2026 fiscal year, targets were confirmed with clearly identified growth drivers: the full-year contribution of 2025 launches (Vikaly, Prevexto, Trilotab, Ursolyx, swine and ruminant vaccines) and the continued integration of Thyronorm.



According to TP Icap Midcap, medium-term visibility (2027/2030) is supported by therapeutic nutrition, non-surgical reproduction, and the dental platform. These levers should allow the adjusted EBITDA margin to approach 20%.