The U.S. and Iran are still wobbling between negotiation and confrontation, and the ceasefire is about to expire. Headlines have flipped so quickly from hints of calm to renewed threats that trading this market now feels less like investing and more like placing bets at a casino. Yet Kevin Warsh was the first name hanging over Wall Street this morning. His confirmation hearing to become the next Federal Reserve chair is shaping up as a test of something markets usually take for granted until it looks shaky: central-bank independence.

One Republican senator has threatened to block him unless the Justice Department drops its investigation into Jerome Powell. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has vowed to force Powell out when his term ends in May.

Another focal point today was somewhere else entirely: in the belief that artificial intelligence is still strong enough to pull money, attention, and optimism away from almost everything else. JPMorgan raised its year-end target for the S&P 500, arguing that AI and tech-led earnings growth still have room to push stocks higher. Goldman, too, pointed to rising earnings estimates as the more durable story underneath the market's resilience. In addition, Amazon said it could invest as much as $25 billion in Anthropic. Big Tech is still writing enormous checks in the hope that AI will eventually justify them. That helps explain why stocks tied to the AI buildout continue to attract money even when the world looks unstable. Futures on the main three Wall Street indices were up by about 0.5% this morning.

The newer market darlings are the companies making the essential hardware of the AI age, especially semiconductors. That is a notable change. Chip stocks used to rise and fall mainly with the business cycle. Now they are being treated more like toll collectors on the digital highway: impossible to bypass. The PHLX Semiconductor Index has now risen for 14 straight sessions, something not seen since 2002.

The market also had real earnings to work with. UnitedHealth beat expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, lifting peers like CVS and Humana. GE Aerospace also posted strong results. Alaska Air, by contrast, fell after pulling its full-year outlook. Apple slipped after naming John Ternus to succeed Tim Cook, a handoff that looked orderly but not exactly electrifying.

All of this unfolded as U.S.-Iran talks remain uncertain Trump said he would likely restart military action against Iran if diplomacy fails. "I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," he said in a CNBC interview, adding that the military was prepared to move. A second round of negotiations is expected in Islamabad, where Vice President JD Vance is set to travel alongside Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Iran, however, has yet to confirm that it will take part.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in the United Kingdom, employment change, average earnings including bonuses, and the unemployment rate will be released; the balance of trade will be announced in Switzerland and Spain; the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index will be available for the Euro Area and Germany; in China, foreign direct investment will be examined. In the United States, retail sales, business inventories, and pending home sales will be in focus, followed by the Fed Waller's speech and the API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.045

: 98.045 Gold : $4,793

: $4,793 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $95.26 ( WTI ) $87.61

: $95.26 ( ) $87.61 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: $76,325

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