Monday, May 18, 2026

Europe

Orsted A/S: Results
Ryanair Holdings plc: Results
Sonova Holding AG: Results
Aéroports de Paris: Operating profit
Banijay Group N.V.: Results
NACON: Trading update
Bigben Interactive: Trading update

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

US & Canada

The Home Depot, Inc.: Results
Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Results

Europe

Amer Sports, Inc.: Results
Euronext N.V.: Results
Diploma PLC: Results
James Hardie Industries plc: Results
VINCI: Operating profit
Aramis Group: Results

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

US & Canada

NVIDIA Corporation: Results
Analog Devices, Inc.: Results
The TJX Companies: Results
Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Results
Progressive Corporation: Results
Intuit Inc.: Results
Target Corporation: Results
Raymond James Financial, Inc.: Operating profit

Europe

Experian plc: Results
Roivant Sciences Ltd.: Results
CSG N.V.: Trading update
Elia Group NV/SA: Results
Severn Trent Plc: Results
Orkla ASA: Results
Elior Group: Results
Ubisoft Entertainment: Results
Parrot: Trading update
ACTIA Group: Trading update
Plastivaloire: Trading update

Rest of the World

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.: Results

Thursday, May 21, 2026

US & Canada

Walmart Inc.: Results
Deere & Company: Results
Ross Stores, Inc.: Results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Results
Copart, Inc.: Results
Workday Inc.: Results
Zoom Communications, Inc.: Results

Europe

Generali: Results
BT Group plc: Results
Swiss Life Holding AG: Trading update
Lundberg B: Results
Strabag SE: Trading update
Ackermans & van Haaren NV: Results
Sage Group plc: Results
Smiths Group plc: Trading update
Asmodee: Results
Compagnie des Alpes: Results
GENFIT: Trading update
Quadient S.A.: Trading update
Claranova SE: Trading update

Rest of the World

Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Results
Life Insurance Corporation of India: Results

Friday, May 22, 2026

Europe

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT: Results
EXEL Industries: Results

This financial calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com