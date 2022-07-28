Brazil's Petrobras opens dividend gusher in pre-election win for Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Petrobras has
approved a record dividend payout of 87.8 billion reais ($17
billion), Brazil's state-run oil company said on Thursday, a
move that will boost the government's coffers heading into a
tense election.
In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm
is formally known, said its board approved a dividend payout of
6.732 reais per ordinary and preferential share. A first
installment of 3.366 reais will be paid on Aug. 1 and the
remainder is scheduled to be paid on Sept. 20, the company said.
The move comes shortly after the Brazilian government, which
is by far Petrobras' largest shareholder, sent a letter to the
company and other state-run enterprises asking them to increase
dividends to finance extra federal spending.
The government's opponents have alleged President Jair
Bolsonaro is trying to boost his re-election chances by ramming
through a number of short-term spending measures. He is
currently down against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva by almost 20 percentage points in some polls, but other
surveys indicate the race is much closer.
Both payments will be made before the first round vote,
scheduled for Oct. 2.
On Thursday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said that
Petrobras has responded to the government's requests by saying
it would not make "additional" payments and that it would stick
to its current dividend policy.
That dividend policy, however, allows for hefty
extraordinary dividend payments under certain situations, such
as the one announced Thursday.
Brazil-listed preferred shares popped over 2% on the news,
and were trading up 3.3% in late afternoon trade. Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa equities index climbed 1.1%.
($1 = 5.17 reais)
