  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:46 2022-07-28 pm EDT
32.37 BRL   +3.25%
Brazil's Petrobras opens dividend gusher in pre-election win for Bolsonaro

07/28/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Petrobras has approved a record dividend payout of 87.8 billion reais ($17 billion), Brazil's state-run oil company said on Thursday, a move that will boost the government's coffers heading into a tense election.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said its board approved a dividend payout of 6.732 reais per ordinary and preferential share. A first installment of 3.366 reais will be paid on Aug. 1 and the remainder is scheduled to be paid on Sept. 20, the company said.

The move comes shortly after the Brazilian government, which is by far Petrobras' largest shareholder, sent a letter to the company and other state-run enterprises asking them to increase dividends to finance extra federal spending.

The government's opponents have alleged President Jair Bolsonaro is trying to boost his re-election chances by ramming through a number of short-term spending measures. He is currently down against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by almost 20 percentage points in some polls, but other surveys indicate the race is much closer.

Both payments will be made before the first round vote, scheduled for Oct. 2.

On Thursday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said that Petrobras has responded to the government's requests by saying it would not make "additional" payments and that it would stick to its current dividend policy.

That dividend policy, however, allows for hefty extraordinary dividend payments under certain situations, such as the one announced Thursday.

Brazil-listed preferred shares popped over 2% on the news, and were trading up 3.3% in late afternoon trade. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index climbed 1.1%.

($1 = 5.17 reais)

(Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAZIL IBOVESPA 1.10% 102613.11 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.60% 5.2647 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
GOLD 0.90% 1753.9 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 107.33 Delayed Quote.34.36%
PETROBRAS 3.22% 32.37 Delayed Quote.9.00%
WTI -1.12% 96.899 Delayed Quote.26.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 575 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2022 145 B 27 841 M 27 841 M
Net Debt 2022 222 B 42 662 M 42 662 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 55,5%
Capitalization 429 B 82 240 M 82 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,35 BRL
Average target price 41,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS9.00%80 760
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.14%2 327 185
SHELL PLC30.69%187 319
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.34%134 733
TOTALENERGIES SE11.46%129 209
EQUINOR ASA50.36%115 371