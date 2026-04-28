BofA reiterates Buy on L'Oreal, bets on the 'lipstick effect'
Bank of America reiterated its Buy recommendation on L'Oreal on Tuesday, with a price target of 440 euros, following the world's leading beauty company's release of first-quarter sales figures that significantly beat expectations.
In a research note published this morning, the U.S. bank notes that the cosmetics giant reported organic revenue growth of 6.7% for the first three months of the year, representing a 2.30 percentage point acceleration compared to the fourth quarter.
According to BofA, this performance places L'Oreal well ahead of its peers, whose average growth stood at 2.2% for the quarter. The firm emphasizes that such a gap is particularly impressive given the group's existing global leadership position in its market.
The 'lipstick effect' remains relevant
The bank points out that the improved results were driven by a recovery in Chinese operations, solid momentum in North America, and a robust performance across the South Asia, Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Europe, for its part, illustrates the persistence of the 'lipstick effect' phenomenon: consumers, faced with an uncertain economic backdrop, are nevertheless maintaining their discretionary spending in the beauty sector, BofA continues.
According to the firm, L'Oreal remains one of the few consumer goods companies to record consistent volume growth, thereby defying a generally gloomier global consumer environment.
Valuation deemed attractive
In the face of inflationary pressures, notably oil price volatility, BofA analysts believe L'Oreal possesses the necessary levers to mitigate impacts through its pricing power, product mix optimization, innovation, and operational efficiency gains.
From a market perspective, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 26x, a level BofA considers 'attractive' on both an absolute and relative basis compared to historical and sector valuations.
Bolstered by these fundamentals, the stock is included in Bank of America's '25 Stocks for 2026' selection, confirming its status as a benchmark growth stock within the European consumer goods sector.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.