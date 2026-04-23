Forvia: Apollo poised to acquire interiors business for 1.4 billion euros

Private equity giant Apollo Global Management is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire the interiors division of French automotive supplier Forvia.

Capucine Bouchard Published on 04/23/2026 at 03:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to reports from Bloomberg, the private equity firm is finalizing an agreement to purchase Forvia's automotive interiors business. The transaction could value the asset at approximately 1.4 billion euros, according to sources close to the matter.



Discussions are ongoing, and no definitive agreement is guaranteed at this stage. Neither Apollo nor Forvia has commented on the reports.



The prospect of a divestment has been met with enthusiasm by investors. At the opening of the Paris Stock Exchange this morning, Forvia shares surged 8%, extending an exceptional run. Over the last 12 months, the stock has gained more than 50%. This momentum brings the French group's market capitalization to approximately 2 billion euros.