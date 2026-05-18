Goldman Sachs raises price target on Teleperformance

Goldman Sachs has hiked its price target for Teleperformance shares from 60 to 67 euros, forecasting a growth recovery for the customer experience outsourcing specialist during the second half of the year.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/18/2026 at 06:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the U.S. investment bank acknowledges that the 2.2% contraction in first-quarter activity was slightly more pronounced than anticipated. This performance is likely to fuel investor concerns regarding the timing of a return to positive growth, which is considered essential for the group to meet its full-year guidance of 0% to 2% like-for-like revenue growth.



From the New York firm's perspective, this outlook implies a significant improvement in commercial momentum in the second half.



After the rebound, focus shifts to execution



While the bank remains cautious on core services, particularly due to the potential impact of AI, it finds management's comments regarding the gradual improvement in specialized services activities more reassuring, notably within the LanguageLine Solutions (LLS) over-the-phone and video-remote interpreting division.



Although the stock has rebounded by approximately 24% over the past month - driven by in-line results, hopes for capital redistribution under the new management team, and certain technical factors - the institution warns that a sustainable recovery in the share price will depend on rigorous execution.



'Consistent execution and the realization of revenue and margin growth will be key to a sustainable re-rating over the medium term', the note states.



Valuation remains at historical lows



On the financial front, Teleperformance is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of approximately 5x expected 2026 earnings. This represents a 'significant discount' compared to its 5-year (approx. 8x) and 10-year (approx. 18x) historical averages, reflecting the market's downward earnings revision cycle and persistent investor fears regarding the company's terminal value in the face of AI-driven technological disruption risks.



While the bank acknowledges that a sustainable return to positive growth coupled with stable margins could support the share price, it explains that it prefers to remain Neutral pending clearer signals on the timing of a potential inflection.