Intuitive Surgical raises guidance on strong commercial momentum

Surgical robotics specialist Intuitive Surgical has announced an upward revision to its 2026 outlook following Q1 that exceeded expectations. The group now forecasts procedure growth between 13.5% and 15.5%, up from the previous range of 13% to 15%. According to management, this performance is driven by continued momentum in general surgery in the US and the expansion of non-urology procedures internationally. The stock is trading up 8% in today's session.

Quarterly results reflect this momentum, with adjusted EPS of $2.50, compared to $1.81 a year ago, beating forecasts of $2.12. Revenue grew by 23% to reach $2.77bn. Instruments and accessories revenue reached $1.69bn, up 23%, supported by an approximately 16% increase in da Vinci procedures and a 39% jump for the Ion system.



In detail, procedures grew by 15% in the US and 20% internationally, while system sales reached $650.7m with 431 units installed, compared to 367 a year ago. Service revenue amounted to $433.7m. Furthermore, the group anticipates an adjusted gross margin between 67.5% and 68.5%, despite a negative impact of approximately 1% related to tariffs.