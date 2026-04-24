Morgan Stanley maintains 'Equal-weight' on L'Oreal, nudges price target higher
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on L'Oreal from 370 to 375 euros on Friday, while reiterating its 'Equal-weight' rating on the stock. The broker considers the valuation of the world's leading cosmetics group to be broadly balanced following a first quarter that exceeded expectations.
In a research note, the firm points out that the beauty giant reported organic growth of 6.7% for the first three months of the year, a level significantly higher than the average pace observed over the 2025 fiscal year, reflecting more robust momentum than anticipated.
The analyst highlights, however, a risk of a short-term slowdown in activity linked to geopolitical tensions, notably the conflict in Iran, which could affect consumption in certain emerging markets. This backdrop could lead to a softening of final demand (sell-out) and, consequently, a sequential reduction in shipments to distributors (sell-in), at a time when the latter are already carrying high inventory levels.
Against this background, Morgan Stanley expects organic growth of 4.1% for the second quarter, a sharp deceleration compared to the first quarter (7.6%). For the full year, however, its forecast is raised to 5.4%, up from 5.1% previously.
Finally, the analyst believes the group's valuation is 'fair' at current levels, considering that L'Oreal's premium relative to the consumer staples sector is now better justified by the solid growth displayed in the first quarter.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
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