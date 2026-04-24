Pierre & Vacances gains 1% following results, analyst weighs in

The group reported first-half revenue of 816.8 million euros yesterday evening, up 1.8% year-on-year, driven by a 6% increase in Tourism revenue (98% of consolidated turnover) to 805.8 million euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/24/2026 at 04:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following the release, Oddo BHF reiterated its 'outperform' rating on the stock, maintaining a price target of 2.30 euros.



According to the broker, the growth in Tourism revenue demonstrates the resilience of the business model in an uncertain environment, fueled by both price and volume increases. The analyst further noted that 'visibility remains satisfactory', with bookings covering nearly 60% of the second-half target, supporting expected growth in accommodation revenue for the full year.



The research firm also highlighted several structural strengths: a strategic focus on local tourism, a renovated portfolio boosting occupancy rates, and the ability to offset inflation through pricing power.



Finally, the analyst considers the valuation to remain 'attractive', trading at a discount of more than 30% compared to its historical average.