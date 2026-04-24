Following the release, Oddo BHF reiterated its 'outperform' rating on the stock, maintaining a price target of 2.30 euros.

According to the broker, the growth in Tourism revenue demonstrates the resilience of the business model in an uncertain environment, fueled by both price and volume increases. The analyst further noted that 'visibility remains satisfactory', with bookings covering nearly 60% of the second-half target, supporting expected growth in accommodation revenue for the full year.

The research firm also highlighted several structural strengths: a strategic focus on local tourism, a renovated portfolio boosting occupancy rates, and the ability to offset inflation through pricing power.

Finally, the analyst considers the valuation to remain 'attractive', trading at a discount of more than 30% compared to its historical average.