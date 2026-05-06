Rexel raises 400 million euros via convertible bond issuance

The global leader in the multichannel professional distribution of energy products and services has announced the successful placement of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) maturing in 2031, for a total nominal amount of 400 million euros.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/06/2026 at 12:04 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction, reserved for qualified investors, will enable the group to optimize its financing costs and diversify its funding sources to support its development strategy. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.



The bonds, with a par value of 100,000 euros each, will carry a fixed annual coupon of 1%, payable semi-annually starting November 13, 2026.



The initial conversion price has been set at 50.314 euros, representing a conversion premium of 35% over the reference price of Rexel shares on Euronext Paris.



The bonds will be issued at par, with settlement and delivery scheduled for May 13, 2026, and a maturity date of May 13, 2031.



Prior to maturity, the bonds may be subject to early redemption at the option of the company or the holders, under certain conditions set forth in the terms and conditions of the issuance.