Technip Energies has been awarded two Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts by SOGARA to modernize its Port-Gentil refinery in Gabon.

The first contract focuses on debottlenecking existing facilities, including the expansion of processing units, the addition of a kerosene sweetening unit, and the construction of four storage tanks. The group will ensure full integration between the new installations and existing equipment.



The second contract involves a modular hydrocracking complex designed to significantly increase refining capacity, including a marine jetty and unloading infrastructure. Technip Energies will leverage its engineering expertise and SMR technology for hydrogen production. Both projects aim to meet "Africa 5" standards to reduce sulfur emissions, improve air quality, and support economic development and local employment in Gabon.



The contract was booked in Q1 2026.