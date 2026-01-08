In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the performance of the group's asset portfolio and leads development operations, external growth, and asset rotation, as well as structured financing and corporate venture capital.
While retaining direct responsibility for investor relations, Cécile Combeau has been appointed Director of Capital Markets and Sustainable Finance, tasked with defining and steering ADP's financing policy and its relations with financial markets.
Finally, Yannaël Billard has been named Director of Sustainable Development, responsible for defining and implementing ADP's sustainability policy, ensuring its cross-functional integration to strengthen local engagement and support the acceptance of its activities.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2024, the Group handled more than 103 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 261 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (33.3%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (27.9%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (4.7%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (34.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.