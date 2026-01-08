In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the performance of the group's asset portfolio and leads development operations, external growth, and asset rotation, as well as structured financing and corporate venture capital.

While retaining direct responsibility for investor relations, Cécile Combeau has been appointed Director of Capital Markets and Sustainable Finance, tasked with defining and steering ADP's financing policy and its relations with financial markets.

Finally, Yannaël Billard has been named Director of Sustainable Development, responsible for defining and implementing ADP's sustainability policy, ensuring its cross-functional integration to strengthen local engagement and support the acceptance of its activities.