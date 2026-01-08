Three Appointments to ADP's Executive Team

The ADP Group (Aéroports de Paris) has announced the appointment of three directors, including Antoine Crombez as Chief Investment Officer.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 01:29 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the performance of the group's asset portfolio and leads development operations, external growth, and asset rotation, as well as structured financing and corporate venture capital.



While retaining direct responsibility for investor relations, Cécile Combeau has been appointed Director of Capital Markets and Sustainable Finance, tasked with defining and steering ADP's financing policy and its relations with financial markets.



Finally, Yannaël Billard has been named Director of Sustainable Development, responsible for defining and implementing ADP's sustainability policy, ensuring its cross-functional integration to strengthen local engagement and support the acceptance of its activities.