Vinci launches capital increase for international employees

The French construction and concessions giant has reached a new milestone in its employee share ownership policy. Following decisions made by its Board of Directors in October 2025 and confirmed on April 14, the group is today launching a capital increase reserved for employees of its foreign subsidiaries.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/04/2026 at 12:06 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This fundraising initiative is aimed at employees based in 44 countries and territories, including key markets such as Germany, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, and Singapore.



Vinci's CEO officially opened the subscription period this Monday, May 4, 2026, which is scheduled to close on Friday, May 22, 2026.



Subscription price set at 132.58 euros



The issue price for the new shares has been set at 132.58 euros per unit. This amount corresponds to the average Vinci share price on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading sessions preceding the launch of the operation.



While the final amount of the issuance will depend on the employee participation rate, the group has established regulatory safeguards: the maximum number of new shares may not exceed 1.5% of the share capital, and the securities will be locked up for a period of three years (except in cases of early release provided for by law).