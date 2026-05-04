Vinci launches capital increase for international employees
The French construction and concessions giant has reached a new milestone in its employee share ownership policy. Following decisions made by its Board of Directors in October 2025 and confirmed on April 14, the group is today launching a capital increase reserved for employees of its foreign subsidiaries.
This fundraising initiative is aimed at employees based in 44 countries and territories, including key markets such as Germany, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, and Singapore.
Vinci's CEO officially opened the subscription period this Monday, May 4, 2026, which is scheduled to close on Friday, May 22, 2026.
Subscription price set at 132.58 euros
The issue price for the new shares has been set at 132.58 euros per unit. This amount corresponds to the average Vinci share price on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading sessions preceding the launch of the operation.
While the final amount of the issuance will depend on the employee participation rate, the group has established regulatory safeguards: the maximum number of new shares may not exceed 1.5% of the share capital, and the securities will be locked up for a period of three years (except in cases of early release provided for by law).
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (42.8%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (39.4%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.3%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.5%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.3%), the United Kingdom (9.9%), Germany (8.7%), Spain (5.1%), Europe (14.6%), North America (7.3%), Central and South America (5.8%), Africa (2.3%) and other (5%).
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