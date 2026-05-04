This fundraising initiative is aimed at employees based in 44 countries and territories, including key markets such as Germany, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, and Singapore.

Vinci's CEO officially opened the subscription period this Monday, May 4, 2026, which is scheduled to close on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Subscription price set at 132.58 euros

The issue price for the new shares has been set at 132.58 euros per unit. This amount corresponds to the average Vinci share price on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading sessions preceding the launch of the operation.

While the final amount of the issuance will depend on the employee participation rate, the group has established regulatory safeguards: the maximum number of new shares may not exceed 1.5% of the share capital, and the securities will be locked up for a period of three years (except in cases of early release provided for by law).