The project involves the construction of a rolling stock maintenance depot and the network's operational control center near Birmingham. Located on a 70-hectare brownfield site, the facility is expected to drive urban regeneration in the area and create approximately 1,000 permanent jobs upon completion, in addition to nearly 500 positions during the construction phase.

The future HS2 line will connect West London to Birmingham and is also designed to free up capacity on the existing rail network for freight and local services.