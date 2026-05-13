Vinci secures major new contract for British rail project

HS2 Ltd has awarded a consortium led by Taylor Woodrow, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction, a 990 million euro contract to deliver strategic infrastructure for the UK's future high-speed rail line, HS2.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/13/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The project involves the construction of a rolling stock maintenance depot and the network's operational control center near Birmingham. Located on a 70-hectare brownfield site, the facility is expected to drive urban regeneration in the area and create approximately 1,000 permanent jobs upon completion, in addition to nearly 500 positions during the construction phase.



The future HS2 line will connect West London to Birmingham and is also designed to free up capacity on the existing rail network for freight and local services.