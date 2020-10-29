Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Public : Board of Directors went on ground to oversee an investigation for the cause of the incident, while emphasizing the safety of the pipeline (Issue no. 6)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:35am EDT
28 October 2020
PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), Board of Directors lead by Dr. Pailin Chuchottaworn, Chairman of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Professor Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, Independent Director Chairman of the Audit Committee, Mrs. Nuntawan Sakuntanaga, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee and GEN Teerawat Boonyawat, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee together with PTT executives visit the site where the natural gas leak at Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province to assess the investigation for the root cause of the incident. They recommended that emphasis should be put on safety and standards, future risk control, and gas pipeline measurement control according to the international safety standard. In the event that a third party has taken any action during the investigation in the area where the gas pipeline is located, strictly procedure and precaution are to be put into measure, in order to take care of those who are affected in the best possible way.

During the rehabilitation process for those who are affected, PTT Group has urge its employees to join in and assist those who are affected. Furthermore, reparation process for the assets loss are being put into progress, such as restoring the area, renovating houses and residential buildings, fixing electrical and water system and restoring all necessary utilities essential for living. 'PTT Group, Volunteer Kitchen' has been established at the Disaster Relief Center at Wat Preng Rat Bamrung School, where 'Godji fan meeting' activity was organized to help alleviate the psychological impact of young students in the area that have been affected by the incident. Also, a mobile nursing unit has been established in order to facilitate medical treatment. The joint effort to help rehabitate injured patients has build great morale toward those affected to the fullest.

As for the investigation the cause, PTT will expedite the process as quickly as possible, by cooperating with investigation officer and the provisional officer. Where specimen of the affected pipeline has been send to the Materials Technology Center (MTEC) to analyze the damage. When the analysis from MTEC has been finalized PTT will forwarded the analysis to the Loss Adjuster to further analyze the cause.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 04:34:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PTT
10/27PTT PUBLIC : Group join together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding under Pro..
PU
10/22PTT PUBLIC : Clarification of the natural gas leak accident at Bang Bo District,..
PU
10/22PTT : Explosion at Thai PTT gas line kills three, injures 28
RE
10/19PTT PUBLIC : 1h
PU
10/12ICE says to launch ADNOC's Murban oil futures early in 2021
RE
10/09PTT : Shell says Pennsylvania ethane cracker about 70% complete
RE
10/05PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Debenture (November 2020)
PU
10/05PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (Novemb..
PU
10/02Chevron resumes arbitration in Thai gas dispute
RE
10/02Chevron resumes arbitration in Thai gas dispute
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 726 B 55 233 M 55 233 M
Net income 2020 50 360 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
Net Debt 2020 331 B 10 583 M 10 583 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 900 B 28 784 M 28 792 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 43,66 THB
Last Close Price 31,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President & Chief Executive Officer
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-28.41%29 291
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.65%175 386
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-54.74%138 771
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.05%65 630
BP PLC-58.49%51 861
NESTE OYJ47.20%41 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group