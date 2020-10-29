PTT Public : Board of Directors went on ground to oversee an investigation for the cause of the incident, while emphasizing the safety of the pipeline (Issue no. 6)

28 October 2020

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), Board of Directors lead by Dr. Pailin Chuchottaworn, Chairman of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Professor Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, Independent Director Chairman of the Audit Committee, Mrs. Nuntawan Sakuntanaga, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee and GEN Teerawat Boonyawat, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee together with PTT executives visit the site where the natural gas leak at Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province to assess the investigation for the root cause of the incident. They recommended that emphasis should be put on safety and standards, future risk control, and gas pipeline measurement control according to the international safety standard. In the event that a third party has taken any action during the investigation in the area where the gas pipeline is located, strictly procedure and precaution are to be put into measure, in order to take care of those who are affected in the best possible way.

During the rehabilitation process for those who are affected, PTT Group has urge its employees to join in and assist those who are affected. Furthermore, reparation process for the assets loss are being put into progress, such as restoring the area, renovating houses and residential buildings, fixing electrical and water system and restoring all necessary utilities essential for living. 'PTT Group, Volunteer Kitchen' has been established at the Disaster Relief Center at Wat Preng Rat Bamrung School, where 'Godji fan meeting' activity was organized to help alleviate the psychological impact of young students in the area that have been affected by the incident. Also, a mobile nursing unit has been established in order to facilitate medical treatment. The joint effort to help rehabitate injured patients has build great morale toward those affected to the fullest.

As for the investigation the cause, PTT will expedite the process as quickly as possible, by cooperating with investigation officer and the provisional officer. Where specimen of the affected pipeline has been send to the Materials Technology Center (MTEC) to analyze the damage. When the analysis from MTEC has been finalized PTT will forwarded the analysis to the Loss Adjuster to further analyze the cause.