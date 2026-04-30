Accor and Uber sign new multi-market strategic partnership

Accor and Uber have announced a new multi-market strategic partnership. The agreement is built upon the integration of Uber and ALL Accor accounts.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/30/2026 at 09:17 am EDT - Modified on 04/30/2026 at 10:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This partnership between Accor and Uber enables the linking of accounts between the two entities. It also offers new opportunities to earn ALL Accor points as well as exclusive benefits for members of both platforms.



ALL Accor members will have access to Uber mobility and meal delivery services in eligible markets, via ALL Accor, from their homes to their future hotel stays.



Members will earn ALL Accor points on their Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Uber One members will also enjoy additional benefits.



Members will benefit from reciprocal program access, including ALL Accor status upgrades for annual Uber One members and extended free trial periods for Uber One for eligible ALL Accor members.



Accumulated points can be redeemed within the ALL Accor program across its global hotel network, dining, and more than 110 partners.



With a launch scheduled in key markets during the second half of the year, the partnership will initially include Uber and Uber Eats services in France, Germany, and Poland. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Morocco will also offer benefits through Uber mobility services.



'Our collaboration with Uber marks a key milestone for ALL Accor, reinforcing our commitment to building the most rewarding and comprehensive loyalty program,' said Alix Boulnois, Chief Commercial, Digital & Tech Officer at Accor.



'The partnership with Accor streamlines travel and daily life for our mutual customers, who will benefit from greater simplicity and rewards,' said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer at Uber.