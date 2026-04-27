AlphaValue cuts Nexans EPS targets ahead of planned divestment

Nexans (-0.29%, to 137.10 euros) is losing ground on the Paris Bourse after AlphaValue revised its earnings per share targets downwards for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/27/2026 at 10:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts maintained their accumulate rating and price target of 149 euros on the power and data transmission cable manufacturer.



However, 2026 earnings per share are now projected at 5.76 euros, down 32.7% from the previous estimate of 8.56 euros. For 2027, EPS is now expected to reach 6.57 euros, compared to a previous forecast of 9.56 euros (-31.2%). Analysts cited the upcoming divestment of the Industry & Solutions division to justify the revision.