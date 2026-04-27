Analysts maintained their accumulate rating and price target of 149 euros on the power and data transmission cable manufacturer.

However, 2026 earnings per share are now projected at 5.76 euros, down 32.7% from the previous estimate of 8.56 euros. For 2027, EPS is now expected to reach 6.57 euros, compared to a previous forecast of 9.56 euros (-31.2%). Analysts cited the upcoming divestment of the Industry & Solutions division to justify the revision.