Investors are starting to act as though the Middle East war is something the market can live with. That is a remarkable shift. The S&P 500 has already recovered the losses tied to the Iran conflict, and the Nasdaq 100 is back in positive territory for 2026. Wall Street is clearly betting that this crisis, however dangerous, will not keep getting worse.

That optimism rests mostly on diplomacy, or at least the hope of it. Reports that the United States and Iran could resume talks, possibly in Pakistan, gave traders the excuse they were looking for. Donald Trump said Iran had reached out and wanted a deal, while making clear that any agreement must prevent Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon. JD Vance added that progress had been made and that the next move belonged to Iran.

So even with the U.S. blockade of maritime traffic into and out of Iranian ports entering its second day, investors leaned back into risk. Oil, after briefly surging above $100 a barrel, slipped below that threshold again, with Brent dropping from roughly $104 to around $96. Treasury yields eased as bond prices rose. The dollar fell to a six-week low against a basket of currencies. The euro climbed. Gold gained support from the softer dollar.

First-quarter results have offered a mixed but not disastrous start. BlackRock posted stronger profit, helped by ETF inflows and performance fees. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo disappointed enough to send their shares lower. Citigroup and Johnson & Johnson remained in focus. In other corporate news, BP plc expected an unusually strong oil-trading result, even as its stock fell along with crude. LVMH reported weak sales and said the war had hurt business. Bloom Energy jumped after expanding its fuel-cell deal with Oracle to support AI and cloud infrastructure. FedEx said its CFO will step down once the freight spinoff is complete. United Airlines and American Airlines rose after news that United’s CEO had floated a possible merger.

The inflation question, however, has not gone away. March consumer-price data had already shown the strongest annual increase in nearly four years, largely because of gasoline and diesel. But the latest producer-price report offered at least a measure of relief: prices rose 4.0% from a year earlier, below the 4.6% expected, and climbed 0.5% month over month, well under the 1.1% forecast. That does not erase inflation pressure, and it certainly does not mean the war is harmless, but it does suggest that, for now, wholesale price pressures are not accelerating quite as badly as feared.

Officials such as Michael Barr will be watched closely for clues about what this means for rates. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has already taken the cautious line that the Fed is right to stay put and assess the consequences of the war.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index and Consumer Confidence Change, followed by NAB Business Confidence; In China, the Balance of Trade, Imports, and Exports YoY; In Germany, Wholesale Prices YoY and MoM; In the United States, PPI and Core PPI MoM, followed by speeches from several Fed members and the API Crude Oil Stock Change; In the United Kingdom, BoE Gov Bailey's speech; In the Euro Area, ECB President Lagarde's speech. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.096

: 98.096 Gold : $4,773

: $4,773 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $98.95 ( WTI ) $97.24

: $98.95 ( ) $97.24 United States 10 years : 4.29%

: 4.29% BITCOIN: $74,420

In corporate news:

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