Amundi: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 80 to EUR 82.

Aéroports de Paris: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and lowers the price target from EUR 136 to EUR 134. JP Morgan remains at a neutral rating and cuts the price target from EUR 118 to EUR 115.

Hermès International: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and slashes the price target from EUR 2650 to EUR 2150.

Lectra: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 27 to EUR 25.

Manitou: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target lowered from EUR 28 to EUR 25.

Michelin: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 35 to EUR 34.

Nexans: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 152 to EUR 179.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and nudges the price target from EUR 129 to EUR 130.