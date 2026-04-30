French Analyst Ratings: Hermès and Nexans in the Spotlight

For this final session of the week, ahead of the May 1st holiday tomorrow, the focus is on Hermès and Nexans.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/30/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Amundi: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 80 to EUR 82.



Aéroports de Paris: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and lowers the price target from EUR 136 to EUR 134. JP Morgan remains at a neutral rating and cuts the price target from EUR 118 to EUR 115.



Hermès International: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and slashes the price target from EUR 2650 to EUR 2150.



Lectra: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 27 to EUR 25.



Manitou: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target lowered from EUR 28 to EUR 25.



Michelin: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 35 to EUR 34.



Nexans: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 152 to EUR 179.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and nudges the price target from EUR 129 to EUR 130.