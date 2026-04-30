Amundi: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 80 to EUR 82.
Aéroports de Paris: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and lowers the price target from EUR 136 to EUR 134. JP Morgan remains at a neutral rating and cuts the price target from EUR 118 to EUR 115.
Hermès International: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and slashes the price target from EUR 2650 to EUR 2150.
Lectra: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 27 to EUR 25.
Manitou: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target lowered from EUR 28 to EUR 25.
Michelin: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 35 to EUR 34.
Nexans: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 152 to EUR 179.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and nudges the price target from EUR 129 to EUR 130.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.