Unveiled in early April, the Mythos model has already identified "thousands" of critical vulnerabilities across various environments, including operating systems and browsers. Its code-generation capabilities make it a particularly effective tool for identifying flaws and simulating their exploitation. Microsoft reports significant improvements during internal testing, leveraging its open-source repository dedicated to evaluating real-world scenarios.

This deployment is part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing" program, which provides restricted access to this technology for select major corporations. Given the potential of these tools to accelerate both the detection and execution of cyberattacks, public authorities and industry players are seeking to adapt their security strategies accordingly.