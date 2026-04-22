Microsoft bolsters cybersecurity with Anthropic AI
Microsoft has announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence models, including Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, into its secure development framework. This initiative aims to enhance the detection and remediation of vulnerabilities from the earliest stages of software design. By incorporating these tools into its Security Development Lifecycle, the group intends to accelerate flaw identification and strengthen system robustness against escalating threats.
Unveiled in early April, the Mythos model has already identified "thousands" of critical vulnerabilities across various environments, including operating systems and browsers. Its code-generation capabilities make it a particularly effective tool for identifying flaws and simulating their exploitation. Microsoft reports significant improvements during internal testing, leveraging its open-source repository dedicated to evaluating real-world scenarios.
This deployment is part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing" program, which provides restricted access to this technology for select major corporations. Given the potential of these tools to accelerate both the detection and execution of cyberattacks, public authorities and industry players are seeking to adapt their security strategies accordingly.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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