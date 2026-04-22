Microsoft bolsters cybersecurity with Anthropic AI

Microsoft has announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence models, including Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, into its secure development framework. This initiative aims to enhance the detection and remediation of vulnerabilities from the earliest stages of software design. By incorporating these tools into its Security Development Lifecycle, the group intends to accelerate flaw identification and strengthen system robustness against escalating threats.

Unveiled in early April, the Mythos model has already identified "thousands" of critical vulnerabilities across various environments, including operating systems and browsers. Its code-generation capabilities make it a particularly effective tool for identifying flaws and simulating their exploitation. Microsoft reports significant improvements during internal testing, leveraging its open-source repository dedicated to evaluating real-world scenarios.



This deployment is part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing" program, which provides restricted access to this technology for select major corporations. Given the potential of these tools to accelerate both the detection and execution of cyberattacks, public authorities and industry players are seeking to adapt their security strategies accordingly.