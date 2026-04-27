OpenAI and Microsoft have announced a revision of their strategic partnership, introducing greater flexibility for the AI startup. OpenAI will now be able to offer its services across multiple cloud providers, ending its more exclusive reliance on Microsoft's infrastructure. This shift aims to facilitate the company's commercial expansion, particularly amongst corporate clients.

In financial terms, the revenue-sharing agreement between both groups remains in place until 2030, with a fixed payout rate of 20%. However, payments from OpenAI to Microsoft will now be capped, while Microsoft will no longer share a portion of its revenue with OpenAI. This new structure reflects a desire to better manage financial flows while redefining the partnership's balance.



Despite over $13bn being invested by Microsoft since 2019, tensions have emerged between both players as each gradually expands its business scope. OpenAI acknowledged that certain constraints were limiting its ability to meet market demands. This revision thus illustrates a rebalancing within a context of increased competition and rapid transformation in the artificial intelligence sector.