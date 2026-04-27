In financial terms, the revenue-sharing agreement between both groups remains in place until 2030, with a fixed payout rate of 20%. However, payments from OpenAI to Microsoft will now be capped, while Microsoft will no longer share a portion of its revenue with OpenAI. This new structure reflects a desire to better manage financial flows while redefining the partnership's balance.

Despite over $13bn being invested by Microsoft since 2019, tensions have emerged between both players as each gradually expands its business scope. OpenAI acknowledged that certain constraints were limiting its ability to meet market demands. This revision thus illustrates a rebalancing within a context of increased competition and rapid transformation in the artificial intelligence sector.