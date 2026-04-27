OpenAI loosens Microsoft partnership to gain operational flexibility
OpenAI and Microsoft have announced a revision of their strategic partnership, introducing greater flexibility for the AI startup. OpenAI will now be able to offer its services across multiple cloud providers, ending its more exclusive reliance on Microsoft's infrastructure. This shift aims to facilitate the company's commercial expansion, particularly amongst corporate clients.
In financial terms, the revenue-sharing agreement between both groups remains in place until 2030, with a fixed payout rate of 20%. However, payments from OpenAI to Microsoft will now be capped, while Microsoft will no longer share a portion of its revenue with OpenAI. This new structure reflects a desire to better manage financial flows while redefining the partnership's balance.
Despite over $13bn being invested by Microsoft since 2019, tensions have emerged between both players as each gradually expands its business scope. OpenAI acknowledged that certain constraints were limiting its ability to meet market demands. This revision thus illustrates a rebalancing within a context of increased competition and rapid transformation in the artificial intelligence sector.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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