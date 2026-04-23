Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group reported IFRS revenue of 788.3 million euros for the first half of 2025/2026, up 3% from 765.1 million euros a year earlier.
In terms of operational data, which the group considers more representative (including joint ventures under proportional consolidation and excluding the impact of IFRS 16), economic revenue reached 816.8 million euros, a 1.8% year-on-year increase.
Tourism activity as the primary growth engine
Tourism revenue amounted to 805.8 million euros, up 6%, driven by both accommodation (+6.2% to 619.7 million euros) and other tourism activities (+5.4% to 186.1 million euros). This momentum reflects a dual improvement in pricing and volumes, with a 4.4% increase in the number of nights sold and a 1.7% rise in average rates.
A breakdown by brand shows growth across the board. Center Parcs recorded a 5.8% increase in accommodation revenue, supported by a rise in nights sold (+4.2%) and pricing (+1.5%).
Pierre & Vacances grew by 7.5%, benefiting notably from strong performance in mountain resorts and resilient coastal destinations. Adagio posted 5.8% growth, primarily driven by volume increases, with the occupancy rate improving significantly to 76.3%, up 4.2 percentage points year-on-year.
Conversely, non-tourism activities saw a sharp decline. Revenue from 'Other' activities plunged 73.7% to 11 million euros due to a slowdown in real estate operations, a retreat that the group claims has no significant impact on EBITDA.
Trajectory in line with expectations
'During this first half, the Group once again recorded growth in its tourism activities, illustrating the strength and resilience of its model in a strained international context. The strategic choice of local tourism is proving more relevant than ever,' commented Franck Gervais, CEO.
Regarding the outlook, the group anticipates continued growth in accommodation revenue for the full 2025/2026 fiscal year, supported by bookings already secured for the second half, which represent nearly 60% of the target.
This trajectory is said to be in line with previously communicated objectives, despite the expected negative impact of VAT increases in the Netherlands and Belgium, which have already been factored into EBITDA forecasts.
Pierre & Vacances is a leading European operator of tourist residences and villages. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of residences and villages (93.8%): manages, at the end of September 2025, a total of 39,974 apartments and houses under the banners Pierre et Vacances (14,703 apartments), Center Parcs, Sunparks and Villages Nature (18,027) and Adagio (7,244);
- operation of an online booking platform for holidays and tourist accommodation (4.1%; maeva.com): brands maeva.com, Campings maeva, maeva Home, La France du Nord au Sud, Vacansoleil and Parcel Tiny House;
- real estate development (2%): primarily developing and selling renovated homes or new homes to individuals and institutional investors and construction and sales of residences for active seniors;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.6%), the Netherlands (18%), Germany (14.2%), Belgium (10.9%) and Spain (6.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.