Barclays trims stake in Ubisoft

In a filing with the AMF, Barclays declared that it had indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Ubisoft Entertainment's share capital on April 27, 2026, through entities under its control.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/06/2026 at 06:02 am EDT - Modified on 05/06/2026 at 07:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The British bank specified that, as of that date, it indirectly held 7,341,583 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.45% of the capital and 4.92% of the voting rights of the French video game publisher.



This threshold breach resulted from an acquisition of Ubisoft shares on the open market. On this occasion, Barclays Capital Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Barclays, individually crossed the same threshold.