The British bank specified that, as of that date, it indirectly held 7,341,583 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.45% of the capital and 4.92% of the voting rights of the French video game publisher.

This threshold breach resulted from an acquisition of Ubisoft shares on the open market. On this occasion, Barclays Capital Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Barclays, individually crossed the same threshold.