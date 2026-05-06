Barclays trims stake in Ubisoft
In a filing with the AMF, Barclays declared that it had indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Ubisoft Entertainment's share capital on April 27, 2026, through entities under its control.
Published on 05/06/2026 at 06:02 am EDT - Modified on 05/06/2026 at 07:00 am EDT
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This threshold breach resulted from an acquisition of Ubisoft shares on the open market. On this occasion, Barclays Capital Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Barclays, individually crossed the same threshold.