Global markets live: GM, Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Barclays…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the mist important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Meta Platforms must unwind $2B Manus acquisition after China's regulatory block.
- General Motors reports Q1 revenue of $43.6 billion, beating estimates with strong U.S. truck sales.
- Coca-Cola reports higher Q1 earnings driven by increased concentrate sales.
- American Airlines plans to raise $1.14 billion for new aircraft and refinancing.
- Paramount seeks FCC approval for foreign investors to exceed 25% equity.
- Citigroup raises global AI market forecast to over $4 trillion by 2030.
- Google signs classified AI deal with the Pentagon for lawful government-use AI models.
Europe:
- Barclays reports a 3.3% increase in Q1 profit, announces £500 million share buyback.
- Atlas Copco reports Q1 revenue and operating profit below expectations.
- EssilorLuxottica projects €300 million impact in 2025 due to U.S. tariffs.
- Delfin votes to reinstate CEO Luigi Lovaglio at Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
- Bayer shares fall 4.2% after U.S. Supreme Court hearing on glyphosate litigation.
- Novartis reports lower-than-expected Q1 core operating profit due to generic competition.
- Boliden AB surpasses Q1 earnings expectations, updates Garpenberg mine guidance.
- WPP reports a 6.6% decline in Q1 revenue but maintains full-year guidance.
Rest of World:
- Australia proposes a 2.25% levy on major digital platforms unless they support journalism.
- BYD reports a 55% drop in Q1 net profit due to weak domestic sales.
- CATL raises $5 billion through H-share offering for renewable expansion.
- Whitehaven Coal reports Q3 production of 9.5 million tonnes, maintains FY26 guidance.
- Denso forecasts a 9.5% decline in FY 2027 operating profit due to Middle East uncertainty.
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Jaguar Land Rover (Tata) under NHTSA investigation upgrade due to steering knuckle fractures.
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