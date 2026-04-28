North America:

  • Meta Platforms must unwind $2B Manus acquisition after China's regulatory block.
  • General Motors reports Q1 revenue of $43.6 billion, beating estimates with strong U.S. truck sales.
  • Coca-Cola reports higher Q1 earnings driven by increased concentrate sales.
  • American Airlines plans to raise $1.14 billion for new aircraft and refinancing.
  • Paramount seeks FCC approval for foreign investors to exceed 25% equity.
  • Citigroup raises global AI market forecast to over $4 trillion by 2030.
  • Google signs classified AI deal with the Pentagon for lawful government-use AI models.

Europe:

  • Barclays reports a 3.3% increase in Q1 profit, announces £500 million share buyback.
  • Atlas Copco reports Q1 revenue and operating profit below expectations.
  • EssilorLuxottica projects €300 million impact in 2025 due to U.S. tariffs.
  • Delfin votes to reinstate CEO Luigi Lovaglio at Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
  • Bayer shares fall 4.2% after U.S. Supreme Court hearing on glyphosate litigation.
  • Novartis reports lower-than-expected Q1 core operating profit due to generic competition.
  • Boliden AB surpasses Q1 earnings expectations, updates Garpenberg mine guidance.
  • WPP reports a 6.6% decline in Q1 revenue but maintains full-year guidance.

Rest of World:

  • Australia proposes a 2.25% levy on major digital platforms unless they support journalism.
  • BYD reports a 55% drop in Q1 net profit due to weak domestic sales.
  • CATL raises $5 billion through H-share offering for renewable expansion.
  • Whitehaven Coal reports Q3 production of 9.5 million tonnes, maintains FY26 guidance.
  • Denso forecasts a 9.5% decline in FY 2027 operating profit due to Middle East uncertainty.
  • Jaguar Land Rover (Tata) under NHTSA investigation upgrade due to steering knuckle fractures.