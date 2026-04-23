Ipsen starts the year with robust growth

Ipsen has delivered a dynamic start to 2026, reporting revenue growth of 22.6% at constant exchange rates (17% on a reported basis). This performance was driven by its three core therapeutic areas.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/23/2026 at 01:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Total revenue for the period reached 1.074 billion euros. Oncology generated 707.5 million euros (+8%), Rare Diseases surged 109.1% to 147.1 million euros, and Neuroscience grew by 13.8% to 220.3 million euros. Excluding Somatuline, the portfolio showed significant acceleration, rising 27.5% at constant exchange rates.



CEO David Loew highlighted that "Ipsen has achieved an excellent start to 2026." He emphasized execution in line with strategic priorities, combining solid financial results with R&D progress. He specifically noted the growth of the rare liver disease franchise, driven by Iqirvo and Bylvay, as well as the preparation for major milestones across several pipeline products.



Guidance confirmed, including a 35% operating margin



Ipsen has reaffirmed its 2026 targets: sales growth exceeding 13% at constant exchange rates and an operating margin above 35% of revenue. The group also anticipates several key R&D milestones, including Phase III results for Iqirvo and Bylvay, along with new data for other candidates.



In parallel, Ipsen is strengthening its pipeline in rare neurodegenerative diseases through a partnership with Origami Therapeutics. The group also announced the voluntary withdrawal of Tazverik following new safety data, and reported the conditional authorization of Ojemda for pediatric low-grade glioma based on a Phase II study. Ipsen remains confident in its ability to sustain growth despite the inherent risks of pharmaceutical research and market volatility.