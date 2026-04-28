Nexans shares jumped 8.33% to 148.20 euros on a dual catalyst: the release of first-quarter revenue figures and a strategic acquisition in the United States.
The group, which designs and deploys advanced cabling solutions, accessories, and services to electrify progress safely and sustainably, reported a 1.3% increase in revenue at standard metal prices, reaching 1.497 billion euros. On an organic basis, growth stood at a modest 0.1%.
Performance was driven by the core Electrification businesses, which saw 4.9% organic growth, while Other activities fell by 24.1%, weighed down by U.S. customs duties.
2026 outlook confirmed
Nexans reaffirmed its full-year targets, still projecting adjusted EBITDA between 730 million and 810 million euros, with free cash flow expected between 210 million and 310 million euros. Oddo BHF noted that the lower end of this guidance reflects a highly conservative scenario. Analysts are forecasting EBITDA of 788 million euros, implying a 12.2% margin, up 30 basis points.
U.S. Acquisition
In tandem with its results, the group signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Republic Wire, a prominent American manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminum wire products.
For Nexans, this external growth move marks a significant milestone in its strategy to expand its geographic footprint in the United States, one of the world's most dynamic markets for low and medium-voltage cables.
Through this transaction, the group will establish a large-scale manufacturing and distribution platform on U.S. soil, complementing its recent acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada. Furthermore, Nexans will gain access to residential and commercial channels via Republic Wire's robust network of sales agents and distributors, creating a platform for future organic and inorganic growth across the country. Finally, the acquisition is expected to generate approximately 23 million euros in run-rate synergies within three years.
Oddo BHF analysts reiterated their 'outperform' rating on the stock with a price target of 170 euros, representing a 24% upside potential compared to Monday's close.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 25,700 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2025, the Group generated EUR 7.8 billion in net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.