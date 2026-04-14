Publicis delivers organic net revenue growth and reaffirms full-year guidance
Publicis Groupe reported first-quarter 2026 net revenue of 3,460 million euros, down 2.1% on a reported basis due to negative currency headwinds, but up 4.5% on an organic basis, "in line with expectations."
AI-powered marketing services, which account for 86% of the group's total net revenue, continue to show strong momentum driven by rising client demand, posting organic net revenue growth of +5.6%.
"This includes Connected Media activities, which recorded high single-digit organic net revenue growth, and Intelligent Creativity, which saw low single-digit organic growth this quarter," the communications group stated.
Regarding the outlook, the group anticipates a slight sequential acceleration in organic net revenue growth for the second quarter of 2026, "provided the macroeconomic environment does not deteriorate significantly."
Publicis confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance of organic net revenue growth between +4% and +5%, "with a solid floor," a slight improvement in operating margin (compared to 18.2% in 2025, the highest level in the industry), and free cash flow of approximately 2.1 billion euros.
The group added that it "has all the necessary conditions in place to sustain this performance beyond 2026," and reiterated its annual growth targets at constant exchange rates for net revenue and adjusted EPS of +6% to +7% and +7% to +9%, respectively.
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation.
Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market.
Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs around 103,000 professionals.
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