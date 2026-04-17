Alstom's collapse could play into the hands of... Renault
The headline may seem provocative, but the logic is sound. The spectacular crash of Alstom during the April 17, 2026 session (with the stock shedding a third of its value!) might spare the Euronext Index Steering Committee a difficult decision in the coming weeks.
According to our models, the rail transport group was relatively well-positioned to make its comeback to the CAC 40 during the next index review. Prior to the slump, Alstom ranked 35th in Paris based on free-float market capitalization and trading volumes. The stock's plunge of over 30% has seen it abruptly demoted to 42nd place, effectively removing it from the list of contenders for the benchmark index.
This situation could benefit Renault, which is currently the most vulnerable constituent of the CAC 40. Even with Alstom sidelined, several companies carry more weight on the Paris market than the automaker. However, the manufacturer should be protected by the "buffer rule," which grants a preference to existing index members. Based on our analysis, Alstom was the only candidate capable of overriding this buffer principle.
Further down the rankings, Ipsen is likely to move from the CAC Mid 60 to the CAC Next 20. This forecast is driven by the stock's 36% rise since January 1st and a 78% gain over one year. Elis finds itself in a similar position, albeit with less breathing room: its case for promotion is bolstered by a 24% gain accumulated over the past year.
A word of caution, however: things can still change, as the Index Steering Committee will not meet until June 11 to finalize its quarterly review. The countdown has begun.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
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