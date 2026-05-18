According to the French pharmaceutical group, corabotase demonstrated a prolonged duration of effect, with treated patients showing a rapid onset of action of 0.84 days and a peak effect statistically superior to placebo.

At week 24, 60.8% of patients treated with corabotase exhibited a clinically significant and sustained duration of effect compared to placebo and Dysport, defined by a severity score of 'none' or 'mild'.

Ipsen also reported consistently high satisfaction levels among patients treated with corabotase, with 82.8% stating they were 'very satisfied' or 'satisfied' on the 4-point Subject Level of Satisfaction (SLS) categorical scale.

Ipsen specified that following the analysis of these data, the 50-nanogram (ng) dose has been selected for further evaluation within its LAURITE Phase III program.

The LANTIC Phase II trial is currently ongoing, with proof-of-concept data expected for two new aesthetic indications involving forehead lines and lateral canthal lines.