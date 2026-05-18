Ipsen reports positive Phase II data for glabellar lines

At the Scale 2026 symposium in Nashville, Tennessee, Ipsen is presenting the latest results from a Phase II study of corabotase, its first-in-class recombinant neuro-inhibitor (RNI), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the French pharmaceutical group, corabotase demonstrated a prolonged duration of effect, with treated patients showing a rapid onset of action of 0.84 days and a peak effect statistically superior to placebo.



At week 24, 60.8% of patients treated with corabotase exhibited a clinically significant and sustained duration of effect compared to placebo and Dysport, defined by a severity score of 'none' or 'mild'.



Ipsen also reported consistently high satisfaction levels among patients treated with corabotase, with 82.8% stating they were 'very satisfied' or 'satisfied' on the 4-point Subject Level of Satisfaction (SLS) categorical scale.



Ipsen specified that following the analysis of these data, the 50-nanogram (ng) dose has been selected for further evaluation within its LAURITE Phase III program.



The LANTIC Phase II trial is currently ongoing, with proof-of-concept data expected for two new aesthetic indications involving forehead lines and lateral canthal lines.