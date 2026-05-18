Ipsen reports positive Phase II data for glabellar lines
At the Scale 2026 symposium in Nashville, Tennessee, Ipsen is presenting the latest results from a Phase II study of corabotase, its first-in-class recombinant neuro-inhibitor (RNI), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines.
According to the French pharmaceutical group, corabotase demonstrated a prolonged duration of effect, with treated patients showing a rapid onset of action of 0.84 days and a peak effect statistically superior to placebo.
At week 24, 60.8% of patients treated with corabotase exhibited a clinically significant and sustained duration of effect compared to placebo and Dysport, defined by a severity score of 'none' or 'mild'.
Ipsen also reported consistently high satisfaction levels among patients treated with corabotase, with 82.8% stating they were 'very satisfied' or 'satisfied' on the 4-point Subject Level of Satisfaction (SLS) categorical scale.
Ipsen specified that following the analysis of these data, the 50-nanogram (ng) dose has been selected for further evaluation within its LAURITE Phase III program.
The LANTIC Phase II trial is currently ongoing, with proof-of-concept data expected for two new aesthetic indications involving forehead lines and lateral canthal lines.
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows:
- oncology (69.2%);
- neuroscience (20.3%);
- rare diseases (10.5%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 7 research and development centers located in France (2), the United Kingdom (2), China (2) and Ireland, and 5 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8%), Europe (31.7%), the United States (32.9%), North America (2.2%) and other (25.2%).
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