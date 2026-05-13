Carrefour secures legal victory against franchisees

Carrefour has announced that the Paris Court of Appeal ruled in its favor in the dispute with the Carrefour Franchisees Association (AFC), confirming the full validity of arbitration clauses included in all contracts signed with its partners.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 07:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Court overturned the first-instance ruling by the Rennes Commercial Court, deeming the latter incompetent to hear the claims filed by the AFC.



According to the retail giant, this decision marks a major milestone in the litigation and 'strengthens the Carrefour franchise model and demonstrates its robustness at a time when it is at the heart of its growth strategy'.



'The group reiterates its commitment to dialogue with all its franchise partners and notes that a proposal for an amicable settlement had been rejected by the AFC', the French group added.