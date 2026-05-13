The Court overturned the first-instance ruling by the Rennes Commercial Court, deeming the latter incompetent to hear the claims filed by the AFC.

According to the retail giant, this decision marks a major milestone in the litigation and 'strengthens the Carrefour franchise model and demonstrates its robustness at a time when it is at the heart of its growth strategy'.

'The group reiterates its commitment to dialogue with all its franchise partners and notes that a proposal for an amicable settlement had been rejected by the AFC', the French group added.