Carrefour secures legal victory against franchisees
Carrefour has announced that the Paris Court of Appeal ruled in its favor in the dispute with the Carrefour Franchisees Association (AFC), confirming the full validity of arbitration clauses included in all contracts signed with its partners.
The Court overturned the first-instance ruling by the Rennes Commercial Court, deeming the latter incompetent to hear the claims filed by the AFC.
According to the retail giant, this decision marks a major milestone in the litigation and 'strengthens the Carrefour franchise model and demonstrates its robustness at a time when it is at the heart of its growth strategy'.
'The group reiterates its commitment to dialogue with all its franchise partners and notes that a proposal for an amicable settlement had been rejected by the AFC', the French group added.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2025, owns 1,189 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,107 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 9,563 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 663 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.9%), Europe (24.2%) and Latin America (24.9%).
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