Deutsche Bank raises price target on Ipsen

Ipsen shares are trading in positive territory shortly after the opening bell (+0.78% at 167.70 euros), bolstered by support from Deutsche Bank.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/14/2026 at 03:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts at the German bank have reiterated their buy rating on the pharmaceutical group's stock, while lifting their price target from 170 to 183 euros.



Deutsche Bank believes that, overall, its sales forecasts for Ipsen for the first quarter of 2026 are in line with the Bloomberg consensus.



The analysts remain bullish on Iqirvo in light of trends disclosed by IQVIA, a health data science firm. The strong momentum of Iqirvo, a treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, is the primary driver behind Deutsche Bank's upward revision of its estimates for both the first quarter and the full year 2026.