Analysts at the German bank have reiterated their buy rating on the pharmaceutical group's stock, while lifting their price target from 170 to 183 euros.

Deutsche Bank believes that, overall, its sales forecasts for Ipsen for the first quarter of 2026 are in line with the Bloomberg consensus.

The analysts remain bullish on Iqirvo in light of trends disclosed by IQVIA, a health data science firm. The strong momentum of Iqirvo, a treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, is the primary driver behind Deutsche Bank's upward revision of its estimates for both the first quarter and the full year 2026.