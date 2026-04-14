Analysts at the German bank have reiterated their buy rating on the pharmaceutical group's stock, while lifting their price target from 170 to 183 euros.
Deutsche Bank believes that, overall, its sales forecasts for Ipsen for the first quarter of 2026 are in line with the Bloomberg consensus.
The analysts remain bullish on Iqirvo in light of trends disclosed by IQVIA, a health data science firm. The strong momentum of Iqirvo, a treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, is the primary driver behind Deutsche Bank's upward revision of its estimates for both the first quarter and the full year 2026.
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows:
- oncology (69.2%);
- neuroscience (20.3%);
- rare diseases (10.5%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 7 research and development centers located in France (2), the United Kingdom (2), China (2) and Ireland, and 5 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8%), Europe (31.7%), the United States (32.9%), North America (2.2%) and other (25.2%).
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