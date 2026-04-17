French Analyst Ratings: Alstom under pressure, fresh support for STMicro

Alstom's profit warning is being heavily penalized by the market. Analysts are also adjusting their targets for Airbus and Pernod Ricard.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/17/2026 at 02:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform rating and reduces the price target from EUR 250.50 to EUR 220.



Alstom: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 24.50 to EUR 20. Deutsche Bank downgrades from buy to hold with a price target reduced from EUR 31 to EUR 23. Goldman Sachs maintains its sell rating and reduces the price target from EUR 21.50 to EUR 18.50.



BNP Paribas: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 104 to EUR 105.



Dassault Systèmes: Grupo Santander remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 36.82 to EUR 33.35. Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 23.25 to EUR 21.75.



Hermès International: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg remains at buy with a price target reduced from EUR 2350 to EUR 2050.



Icade: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 28.60 to EUR 29.10.



Kering: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform rating and reduces the price target from EUR 355 to EUR 334.



Nexity: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from EUR 12.10 to EUR 13.60.



Pernod Ricard: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform rating and reduces the price target from EUR 65.50 to EUR 61. Barclays remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 94 to EUR 93. Mediobanca maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 95 to EUR 88.



STMicroelectronics: Mizuho Securities upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised from USD 32 to USD 48.



TotalEnergies: Gerdes Energy Research LLC maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 89 to USD 97. Zacks remains at outperform with a price target reduced from USD 105 to USD 92.