Airbus: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform rating and reduces the price target from EUR 250.50 to EUR 220.

Alstom: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 24.50 to EUR 20. Deutsche Bank downgrades from buy to hold with a price target reduced from EUR 31 to EUR 23. Goldman Sachs maintains its sell rating and reduces the price target from EUR 21.50 to EUR 18.50.

BNP Paribas: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 104 to EUR 105.

Dassault Systèmes: Grupo Santander remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 36.82 to EUR 33.35. Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 23.25 to EUR 21.75.

Hermès International: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg remains at buy with a price target reduced from EUR 2350 to EUR 2050.

Icade: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 28.60 to EUR 29.10.

Kering: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform rating and reduces the price target from EUR 355 to EUR 334.

Nexity: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from EUR 12.10 to EUR 13.60.

Pernod Ricard: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform rating and reduces the price target from EUR 65.50 to EUR 61. Barclays remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 94 to EUR 93. Mediobanca maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 95 to EUR 88.

STMicroelectronics: Mizuho Securities upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised from USD 32 to USD 48.

TotalEnergies: Gerdes Energy Research LLC maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 89 to USD 97. Zacks remains at outperform with a price target reduced from USD 105 to USD 92.