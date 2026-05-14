Oddo BHF nudges down price target on Alstom

The analyst maintains an 'outperform' rating on the stock but lowers the target price from 25 to 24 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/14/2026 at 06:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following Alstom's earnings release yesterday, which came in 'in line with preliminary results', Oddo BHF takes a positive view of the diagnosis provided by the new CEO and the initial corrective measures announced.



The broker believes the group has demonstrated a 'genuine effort toward transparency' regarding operational challenges and considers the discourse from the new leader, who took office six weeks ago, to be 'fair and reassuring'.



According to the research note, the first pragmatic steps implemented, notably the prioritization of critical projects and the acceleration of procurement savings, could yield rapid results. Oddo BHF also points to management's argument that the gross margin gap between the order book and the income statement 'is not structural'.



The research firm acknowledges that a period of uncertainty remains following April's profit warning, but considers the stock to be trading at a discount of more than 20% relative to its five-year historical average.