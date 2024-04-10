NYCB Is Losing Staff to Rivals. Will Its Turnaround Suffer?

Two rivals of the embattled lender said they had hired away private-bank teams responsible for billions of dollars in deposits.

IMF Warns of Cyber Risks to Financial Sector

A lack of data about cyberattacks hinders the study of potential systemic dangers, the International Monetary Fund says.

PCAOB Proposes Turnover Metrics and Other New Disclosures for Audit Firms

Firms would have to report cybersecurity risk as well as data ranging from auditor retention to partner involvement and work experience under a pair of proposals.

HSBC to Sell Argentina Business in Latest Market Exit

HSBC Holdings is selling its Argentina business for over half a billion dollars, the bank's latest exit from markets that are no longer core to its business strategy.

Money-market fund assets rise to record, as 'investors love cash' even as stocks climb in 2024

Assets in money-market funds rose to a record $6.111 trillion last week, with investors sitting on massive amounts of cash on the sidelines of the U.S. stock market, according to BofA Global Research.

LeapFrog Sees Impact Gains From Lower Clean-Energy Costs

Leaders of impact-focused LeapFrog Investments said the declining costs of clean-energy technologies make it easier to convince investors it can produce financial returns along with benefits to communities and the environment-despite a broad retreat from many fund strategies that also make such claims.

Bank of America says the copper supply crisis is here

Copper was thought to be headed toward a supply crisis as the world adopts electric vehicles and other greenification measures.

Wealth Management Trailblazer Ron Carson Steps Down as CEO of Carson Group

Burt White, the former LPL executive who joined Carson Group two years ago, will take over the top job.

Tesla overtakes Coinbase as top holding of Cathie Wood's flagship ETF

Cathie Wood's flagship ETF has a new top holding, after it continued to buy Tesla stock on the dip and trim its stake in Coinbase Global Inc. shares as they've rallied.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

