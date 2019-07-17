Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/17/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Amazon to Overhaul Marketplace Terms as Part of German Settlement

Amazon.com has agreed to change the terms of service on its platforms for third-party sellers around the world, following an investigation in Germany into the e-commerce giant's practices in its fast-growing marketplace segment. 

 
Chinese Esports Group Backed by Tencent Raises $775 Million in U.S. IPO

Chinese video-streaming service DouYu raised $775 million in its IPO, capitalizing on the growing popularity of watching others play games on the internet. 

 
BHP Iron-ore Output Flat

BHP said iron-ore production was flat over the past 12 months, but forecast a rise in output in the year ahead. 

 
Ericsson Swings to Profit as 5G Momentum Builds

Ericsson returned to profit in the second quarter as operators in the US and Asia stepped up their spending on new fifth-generation networks, boosting sales by 10%. 

 
CSX Cuts Outlook, Warns Revenue Will Fall

CSX lowered its outlook for the year, saying economic uncertainty and the shutdown of a major oil refinery it served would lead to reduced revenue. 

 
Mallinckrodt Halts Lou Gehrig's Disease Trial

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC said it is ending a midstage clinical trial looking at a possible treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the paralyzing and fatal malady commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. 

 
United's Profit Rises Even as 737 MAX Grounding Crimps Extra Flights

United Airlines said it is trimming extra flying this year because of the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, though the nation's second-largest carrier by traffic still expects profit to climb. 

 
Elon Musk's Neuralink Shows Off Advances to Brain-Computer Interface

Elon Musk and top-level scientists from his neuroscience startup, who are developing a next-generation brain-computer interface, unveiled what they billed as a significant advance toward a therapeutic device. 

 
Tech Giants Draw Fire in Congress

Concerns about the power of Big Tech echoed across the capital, with politicians in both parties demanding more regulatory scrutiny of four giant companies' reach and plans for expansion. 

 
Consumer Lending Powers Big-Bank Earnings, Upstaging Wall Street

U.S. consumers are taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow and spend, boosting banks that cater to Main Street and leaving behind those that don't.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -11.84% 79.68 Delayed Quote.15.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 63.84 Delayed Quote.23.05%
MALLINCKRODT PLC -7.80% 7.56 Delayed Quote.-48.10%
NASPERS LIMITED -1.47% 3442.72 End-of-day quote.22.95%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.22% 363.4 End-of-day quote.15.44%
TESLA INC. 0.98% 254.86 Delayed Quote.-23.42%
WTI 0.34% 56.8 Delayed Quote.32.38%
