Business Leaders
George Cope

Age : 56
Public asset : 3,559,859 USD
Linked companies : Bank of Montreal - BCE Inc.
Biography : George Alexander Cope is a businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies.

Bank of Montreal: Cope to Succeed Prichard as Chairman on March 31

11/01/2019 | 09:01am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Bank of Montreal (BMO.T, BMO) Friday said board member George Cope will succeed J. Robert Prichard as chairman at the bank's annual shareholder meeting on March 31, 2020.

Mr. Prichard, a 20-year board member who has been chairman since 2012, is retiring, the bank said.

Mr. Cope, who has been president and chief executive of BCE Inc. (BCE.T, BCE) since 2008, joined the Bank of Montreal board as an independent director in 2006. Mr. Cope earlier this year announced plans to retire from BCE in January.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.44% 97.93 Delayed Quote.9.32%
BCE INC. -0.05% 62.45 Delayed Quote.15.85%
