Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board

By Tripp Mickle

Walt Disney Co.'s Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple Inc.'s board of directors, the tech giant said on Friday, severing a yearslong connection between the two companies as they prepare to launch competing video-streaming services.

He resigned on Tuesday, Apple said in a one-sentence filing to securities regulators.

Mr. Iger, who has led Disney since 2005, joined Apple's board in 2012 and was serving as the nominating-committee chair and on the compensation committee. He had a close relationship with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, born out of the 2006 sale of Pixar Animation Studios to Disney. Mr. Jobs was Pixar's chairman.

