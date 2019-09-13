Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robert Iger

Birthday : 02/10/1951
Public asset : 140,154,772 USD
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Walt Disney Co
Biography : Robert A. Iger is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and presently h

Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Walt Disney Co.'s Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple Inc.'s board of directors, the tech giant said on Friday, severing a yearslong connection between the two companies as they prepare to launch competing video-streaming services.

He resigned on Tuesday, Apple said in a one-sentence filing to securities regulators.

Mr. Iger, who has led Disney since 2005, joined Apple's board in 2012 and was serving as the nominating-committee chair and on the compensation committee. He had a close relationship with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, born out of the 2006 sale of Pixar Animation Studios to Disney. Mr. Jobs was Pixar's chairman.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.94% 218.75 Delayed Quote.41.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robert Iger
 
09/13ROBERT IGER : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board
DJ
04/22ROBERT IGER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/22ROBERT IGER : Disney Heiress Criticizes CEO Robert Iger's Compensation
DJ
03/05ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/04ROBERT IGER : Disney Cuts Compensation for Robert Iger in Fox Deal
DJ
01/11ROBERT IGER : Disney CEO Iger Compensation Value Rose to $65.6 Million on Stock Awards
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Raises the Bar Iger Has to Clear to Win Bonus -- 3rd Update
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Raises the Bar Iger Has to Clear to Win Bonus
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Inside the Disney Deal Playbook -- WSJ
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : After pay vote, Disney investors question Iger's rich deal
RE
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Moves Reboot Race For Successor To CEO Iger -- WSJ
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Shareholders Won't Endorse CEO Robert Iger's Compensation Plans
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : ConsolidationDisney Deal for Fox Would End Hollywood EraFox Would Play Supporting Role at Disney -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : Robert Iger Likely to Extend Tenure as Disney CEO Past 2019
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : Disney's Iger Says 'Empathy' Led Him Not to Punish ESPN's Jemele Hill Over Tweets
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
09/11MARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
09/12JEFF BEZOS : Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse
RE
09/09HIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan's Saikawa bows to pressure, to quit as CEO on September 16
RE
09/11THOMAS BOONE PICKENS : 'Oracle of oil' T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
RE
09/12MARTIN BOUYGUES : Alstom shares slide as top shareholder Bouygues cuts stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group