News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Official Urges Firms to Speed Shift From Libor

Randal Quarles, the Federal Reserve vice chairman in charge of financial regulation, urged companies and financial institutions Monday to speed up their preparations for a looming interest-rate shift.

McKinsey Lays Out New Bankruptcy Disclosure Protocol

The 24-page document, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston in response to criticism from federal monitors, outlines new bankruptcy disclosure practices recommended by the consulting firm, whose Recovery & Transformation Services unit advises multibillion-dollar companies on bankruptcy matters.

Court Says 'Objectively Unreasonable' Debt Collectors Can Be Punished

Creditors could face civil penalties if their attempt to collect old debt that was canceled in bankruptcy is "objectively unreasonable," the U.S. Supreme Court ruled.

Humana Says It Won't Do Deal With Centene

Humana said it won't propose a deal to combine with Centene, as the insurer sought to end recent speculation that it could potentially take over the company.

Crypto Promoter Wins Bidding War for Lunch With Warren Buffett

Blockchain entrepreneur and cryptocurrency promoter Justin Sun won the charity auction to have lunch with billionaire investor and bitcoin skeptic Warren Buffett.

Ernst & Young Quits as Auditor for Chinese Bank

The firm's resignation adds to concerns about the health of the China's regional banks following a government takeover of a troubled small bank last month.

Banks to Use Bitcoin-Like Token to Settle Cross-Border Trades

A group of financial firms led by UBS plans to start using a bitcoin-like token to settle cross-border trades, one of the biggest developments yet in the effort to make use of nascent blockchain technology.

Plunging Yields Expose Sorry State of European Banks

After a broad selloff last week, European bank stocks have given up their gains for the year, with valuations of some major banks at multiyear lows.

Low-Inflation Trap That Ensnared Japan and Europe Worries Fed

As the central bank kicks off a yearlong review, the Fed faces questions on how it should handle its 2% inflation target going forward.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services