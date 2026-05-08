French Analyst Ratings: Nomura initiates coverage on Soitec
With the May 8th public holiday, the selection of French stocks is more limited than usual.
Published on 05/08/2026 at 02:53 am EDT
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Engie: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains an accumulate rating with a price target raised from EUR 34.90 to EUR 35.30.
Legrand: JP Morgan maintains an overweight rating with a price target raised from EUR 175 to EUR 180.
Scor: UBS maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 30.50 to EUR 33.
Société Générale: UBS maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 85.40 to EUR 86.10.
Soitec: Nomura initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of EUR 250.