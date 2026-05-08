French Analyst Ratings: Nomura initiates coverage on Soitec

With the May 8th public holiday, the selection of French stocks is more limited than usual.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/08/2026 at 02:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air France-KLM: Morgan Stanley maintains an equal-weight rating with a price target lowered from EUR 9.60 to EUR 9.40.



Engie: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains an accumulate rating with a price target raised from EUR 34.90 to EUR 35.30.



Legrand: JP Morgan maintains an overweight rating with a price target raised from EUR 175 to EUR 180.



Scor: UBS maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 30.50 to EUR 33.



Société Générale: UBS maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 85.40 to EUR 86.10.



Soitec: Nomura initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of EUR 250.