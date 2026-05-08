In a filing submitted to the AMF on Thursday, NSIG Sunrise Sàrl declared that it crossed below the 5% threshold of Soitec's share capital on April 30, following an on-market share sale.

The subsidiary of China's National Silicon Industry Group specified that it holds 1,643,120 Soitec shares representing 3,286,240 voting rights, or 4.59% of the capital and 7.25% of the voting rights of the French semiconductor materials manufacturer.