Facebook's Clegg Fires Back at Apple's Cook

A senior Facebook executive, Nick Clegg, took a veiled shot at Apple, continuing the sniping between the tech giants as their business models are under increasing scrutiny from global regulators.

Toronto Officials Question Alphabet Unit's Ambitions for 'Smart City'

A unit of Alphabet said its proposed "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood would create thousands of jobs and cut greenhouse-gas emissions, but met some resistance from the project's government sponsor over the scope.

Ann Sarnoff Is Named Chief Executive of Warner Bros.

WarnerMedia has tapped BBC Studios-Americas President Ann Sarnoff to become chief executive of Warner Bros. She will be the first woman to lead the iconic movie and television studio.

Icahn's Caesars Bet Was Smart, Not Just Lucky

Carl Icahn's bet on Caesars Entertainment already looks to be paying off.

Eldorado Resorts to Buy Caesars in $8.58 Billion Casino Deal

Eldorado Resorts agreed to acquire Caesars Entertainment in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $8.58 billion, in a move that would create one of the largest gambling companies in the U.S.

U.S. Airlines, After Rebuilding Home Networks, Look to Expand Overseas

U.S. carriers, after years of ceding market share to rivals and international partners on overseas flights, are adding more than a dozen new routes and increasing capacity to destinations like South Africa, India and Croatia.

Antitrust Concerns Delay Bristol-Myers' $74 Billion Merger With Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb said its $74 billion merger with Celgene would be delayed as the company works to allay concerns of regulators by selling off Otezla, Celgene's anti-inflammatory drug.

Ghosn's Lawyers Push for Reason Why Nissan's Saikawa Wasn't Charged

Carlos Ghosn's defense team challenged Japanese prosecutors to explain why they didn't charge Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa over allegations the auto maker failed to report Mr. Ghosn's compensation properly.

FBI Probes Whether Lab Startup uBiome Used Improper Billing Codes

The FBI is examining whether lab-testing startup uBiome used improper billing codes in claims and sought payment for unnecessary tests, tactics that could have inappropriately enriched the company.

Google's Enemies Gear Up to Make Antitrust Case

As U.S. officials prepare an antitrust probe of Google and possibly other Silicon Valley giants, a loose-knit crew of its rivals is gearing up to help.