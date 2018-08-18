Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Brian Moynihan

Age : 58
Public asset : 35,367,976 USD
Linked companies : Bank of America Corp
Biography : Brian T. Moynihan is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies and occupies

Moynihan Grows Into Role as BofA Chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

By Rachel Louise Ensign

A decade after the financial crisis, The Wall Street Journal has checked in on dozens of the bankers, government officials, chief executives, hedge-fund managers and others who left a mark on that period to find out what they are doing now. Today, we spotlight Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

When Brian Moynihan took on the job of chief executive of Bank of America Corp. in 2010, the bank's very existence seemed uncertain. After almost nine years in the role, he has lifted its stock price and earned the praise of Warren Buffett.

The process took years. Mr. Moynihan, 58 years old, got the top role after CEO Kenneth Lewis unexpectedly announced his retirement in fall 2009. During that period, Bank of America faced major financial problems following acquisitions of Countrywide Financial Corp. and Merrill Lynch & Co. To stay afloat, the bank had to take $45 billion from the government.

With the bailout funds paid back, Mr. Moynihan oversaw a plan to stabilize the lender and try to shield it from similar damage in a future crisis. That strategy involved shedding riskier businesses and expanding through conservative lending.

For a long time, though, that turnaround plan was overshadowed by multibillion-dollar fines and other missteps, like when the bank in 2014 had to shelve a plan to buy back shares and boost its dividend for the first time in years after finding a $4 billion error in its capital calculations.

Eventually, the bank was able to cut costs and boost profits through strategies like closing around 1,600 branches while strategically expanding in big cities. Around 2015, the bank turned a corner "numerically" and "emotionally," Mr. Moynihan said this year.

An Ohio native, the low-key Mr. Moynihan joined Bank of America through its 2004 acquisition of Boston-based FleetBoston Financial Corp. He previously held a number of roles at the bank, including running consumer and small-business banking.

After Donald Trump's surprise 2016 election, bank stocks broadly jumped. Bank of America shares surged 74% between then and the end of 2017.

For the full year of 2017, the bank posted a $21.1 billion profit, excluding an adjustment from the tax cut, roughly matching the bank's all-time profit record from 2006. The bank issued millions of new shares during the crisis, however, so its per-share earnings remain far below where they were precrisis. Likewise its shares, unlike those of competitors such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., remain below precrisis levels.

The bank has also gotten approval to continue boosting buybacks and its dividend. Mr. Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc. threw the bank a lifeline with a 2011 investment and now is its largest shareholder, has publicly praised Mr. Moynihan.

"Bank of America has done a sensational job under Brian Moynihan," Mr. Buffett said in a television interview last year. "Brian had all kinds of problems when he came in, they were not of his own doing...He just set out step-by-step to bring the bank back."

Mr. Moynihan has shown no indication he plans to leave the role anytime soon. "I've got some room to run, I hope," he said earlier this year.

Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at rachel.ensign@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Brian Moynihan
 
02:15pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Moynihan Grows Into Role as BofA Chief
DJ
04/16BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings
DJ
02/10BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America board approves CEO Moynihan's 2017 incentive compensation
RE
2017BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan gets biggest payday yet
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Trump presidency? Bank of America CEO Moynihan says company will be fine
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Moynihan Ally To Leave Bank Of America's Board
DJ
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : BofA CEO Moynihan bank's highest-paid executive for first time
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America chief Moynihan gets 23 percent pay hike
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan Gets $3 Million Pay Raise
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : B of A shareholders allow CEO Moynihan to remain chairman
RE
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America, Funds Lobby Hard to Sway Vote on Moynihan
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America officials worried about Moynihan vote - WSJ
RE
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America Continues to Push Investors to Support Dual Roles for Moynihan
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : BofA Pushes to Keep Moynihan's Dual Role
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : BofA Pushes to Keep Moynihan's Dual Role
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/15DAVID EINHORN : Bayer Brings No Relief to Einhorn -- WSJ
DJ
08/15ELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
05:13pMARTIN WINTERKORN : Der Spiegel
RE
08/14DAVID EINHORN : Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Hit In Monsanto Ruling
DJ
08/15PHILIP GREEN : MPs ask Philip Green to prove BHS was going concern
RE
08/16PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says His Tariffs Will Rescue U.S. Steel Industry
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards David Einhorn Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.